India reports 43,263 new COVID-19 cases, Kerala adds 30,196 infections

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): A total of 43,263 new COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.



Of these, Kerala recorded 30,196 cases and 181 deaths.

The Health Ministry said that India's active caseload now stands at 3,93,614. The active cases account for 1.19 per cent of total cases, while the recovery rate is 97.48 per cent.

With 40,567 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries have climbed to 3,23,04,618.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country has reached 3,31,39,981.

The weekly positivity rate at 2.43 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 76 days now. The daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.38 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 10 days.

In order to detect the presence of the virus in people, as many as 53.68 crore tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 71,65,97,428 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, out of which 86,51,701 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)