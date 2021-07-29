India reports 43K new Covid cases, 640 deaths

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) India on Thursday recorded 43,509 fresh Covid-19 cases with 640 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

On Tuesday, India had registered 29,689 new Covid-19 cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths.

The total number of deaths has reached 4,22,662 as per the government data and the number of active cases once again crossed the four lakh-mark with 4,03,840 active cases.