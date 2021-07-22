India reports 45,374 Black fungus cases, 4,332 deaths so far, says Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): As many as 45,374 cases of Mucormycosis or 'Black fungus' were reported in the country so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.



While 4,332 patients have died due to the disease across the country.

Answering the question related to Black fungus disease raised in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday said, "Mucormycosis or Black Fungus disease, although not a new disease, was not a notifiable disease till May 2021 when the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requested states to declare Mucormycosis a notifiable disease under Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 to get an objective assessment of Mucormycosis in the community."

The Union Minister further said "Mucormycosis cases in the country for the last two months is showing a declining trend."

According to Union Health Ministry, as many as 45,374 cases of Mucormycosis were reported in the country. Meanwhile, 4,332 patients have died due to the disease across the country.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this. (ANI)

