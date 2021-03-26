India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.



With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,12,64,637 people have recovered from the diseases so far.

The cumulative number of cases reached 1,18,46,652 including 4,21,066 active cases and 1,60,949 deaths.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state due to COVID as there are 2,64,001 active coronavirus cases in the state.

A total of 5,55,04,440 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,86,04,638 tests have conducted till March 25, of which 11,00,756 tests were done yesterday.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry informed six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 81.63 per cent of the new coronavirus cases recorded in the country. (ANI)