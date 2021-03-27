India reports 62,258 new Covid cases

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India reported 62,258 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, highest single-day spike since October, 2020, taking the total tally to 1,19,08,910 on Saturday.

India has shown a steep rise since March 16 (24,492), March 24 (47,262), and March 26 (59,118).

Cases have been increasing over the two weeks in leaps and bounds. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra and Punjab are turning out to be a major contributors.