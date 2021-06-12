India reports 84,332 new cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 70 days

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): With 84,332 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours India maintained its declining trend of new cases and reported the lowest-single day cases in 70 days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.



With the new cases, the COVID case tally in India reached 2,93,59,155.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload and the country's active caseload today stands at 10,80,690 with a net decrease of 40,981cases in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate further dropped to less than 5 per cent and currently stands at 4.94 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 4.39 per cent today. It has remained less than 10 per cent for 19th consecutive days now.

According to the health ministry, a total of 4,002 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,67,081 in the country.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 30th consecutive day, as India witnessed 1,21,311 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The recovery tally of India has reached 2,79,11,384 and the recovery rate stands at 95.07 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 37,62,32,162 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far out of which 19,20,477 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 24,96,00,304 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)