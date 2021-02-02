India reports 8,635 new COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): With 8,635 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally has reached 1,07,66,245, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.



India has reported 13,423 discharges and 94 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,48,406 and 1,54,486 respectively, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,63,353.

A total of 19,77,52,057 samples was tested for COVID-19 up to February 1. Out of these, 6,59,422 samples were tested on Monday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, 39,50,156 people have been vaccinated so far, according to the Health Ministry.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the world's largest vaccination drive is going on in the country and is progressing quickly with 37 lakh plus beneficiaries vaccinated in the first 15 days. (ANI)