India reports 9,102 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): India reported 9,102 new COVID-19 cases, 15,901 discharges and 117 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said here on Tuesday.



With this, the total cases in the country have mounted to 1,06,76,838 including 1,77,266 active cases and 1,03,45,985 total discharges.

However, the total death toll in the country due to this deadly virus has mounted to 1,53,587 including the new deaths.

Also, a total of 20,23,809 individuals got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The drug regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India has developed the 'Covishield' vaccine whereas Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology has developed 'Covaxin' vaccine.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday informed, "A total of 19,30,62,694 samples are tested for COVID-19 up to January 25. Of these, 7,25,577 samples were tested yesterday."

Kerala accounts for 39.7 per cent of the active cases whereas Maharashtra contributes 25 per cent of the total active cases, stated the statement by the health ministry on Monday. (ANI)

