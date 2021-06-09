India reports 92,596 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): With 92,596 new COVID-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours, India reported less than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.



India on Tuesday reported 86,498 new COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the country had reported 1,00,636 new COVID-19 cases.

The COVID case tally in India has now reached 2,90,89,069 with 12,31,415 active cases after 57 days.

According to Union Health Ministry, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 5.66 per cent, the daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.66 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 16th consecutive days.

Notably, the recoveries have continued to outnumber the daily Covid cases. As many as 1,62,664 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries had reached 2,75,04,126 in the country taking the recovery rate at 94.55 per cent.

With 2219 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll in the country mounted to 3,53,528.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 37,01,93,563 samples tested were for COVID-19 up to June 8 out of which 19,85,967 samples were tested yesterday.

More than 23.9 crore (23,90,58,360) COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)