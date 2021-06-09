India reports 92,596 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India reported 92,596 new cases COVID-19 cases and 2,219 new deaths today. The country has so far reported a total of 2,90,89, 069 cases and 3,53,528 deaths.

The positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stood at 4.67 per cent. India has been reporting positivity rate below 10 per cent for 16 consecutive days now.



With this, the total cases crossed 2,90,89,069, while the cumulative death toll stood at 3,53,528. Meanwhile, 1,62,664 discharges yesterday took the total recoveries to 2,75,04,126. There are 12,31,415 active cases in India.

In a beaming ray of hope, India recorded less than 1 lakh coronavirus cases yesterday for the first time since April 1. The positivity rate stood at 4.67 per cent as the country continued to report positivity rate below 10 per cent for 16 consecutive days.

In Tuesday’s briefing, the government stressed on avoiding large gatherings for a couple of months and following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour to avert a third wave, even as it noted that there has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new coronavirus cases in the country.

Addressing the pandemic situation at hand, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said almost 79 per cent decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted since the peak on May 7.