India reports 93,249 new Covid cases, highest since Sep

The country has been recording an unabated spike in cases from over three weeks. The daily cases peaked on September 16, 2020, with 97,894 people testing positive for the virus in a single day.

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) India recorded 93,249 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since September 2020, taking the total tally to 1,24,85,509 on Sunday.

The active cases have now increased to 6,91,597 comprising 5.54 per cent of the total infections, while a total 1,16,29,289 patients recovered in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate reported to be 93.14 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry reports.

The active caseload was the lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and comprised 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities and the fatality rate was reported 1.32 per cent.

A total of 11,66,716 samples tested for Covid-19 as of Saturday taking the total sample tests so far 24,81,25,908.

The Centre has advised high-burden states and union territories to take stringent measures for containment of the surge. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana are the states with grave concern.

So far, 7,59,79,651 doses of the corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after the approval for Covishield and Covaxin. On April 1, the third phase of the vaccination drive began under which anyone 45 years or older is allowed to get a jab.

--IANS

pd/dpb