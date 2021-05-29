India reports over 1.73 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest in 45 days

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): With 1,73,790 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in 45 days, maintaining the ongoing declining trend, according to the Union health ministry.



In the last 24 hours, at least 3,617 people have died due to coronavirus disease, according to the ministry's data updated this morning. A total of 322,512 people have succumbed to the virus in the country, the Union health ministry said.

With this, the total tally reaches 2,77,29,247, with a daily positivity rate stands at 8.36 per cent, which is less than 10 per cent for the fifth consecutive day.

Active cases in the country fell to 22,28,724 with active cases decrease by 1,14,428 in the last 24 hours.

Also, the weekly positivity rate continues to decline and stood at 9.84 per cent.

Daily recoveries in the country continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 16th consecutive day, as India witnessed 2,84,601 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said. The recovery tally of India has reached to 2,51,78,011 and the recovery rate stands at 90.80 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 20,80,048 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 34,11,19,909 tests have been done so far.

The Union health ministry sad that nearly 20,89,02,445 vaccine doses were administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)