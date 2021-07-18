India reports over 41K new Covid cases, 518 deaths

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) India reported 41,157 new cases of Covid-19 and 518 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

It is a marginal increase as on Saturday India had registered 38,079 new Covid-19 cases.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the active cases in the country now stand at 4,22,660. The recovery rate stood at 97.31 per cent.