India reports record 1,26,789 new Covid cases, 685 deaths

Active cases have crossed the 900,000-mark and now stand at 910,319. India is now the 4th-worst hit country in terms of active cases. India also witnessed a grim record of second-most fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day in 2021, which stood at 685. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 1,66,892 now.

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) India recorded 1,26,789 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single day surge after the pandemic outbreak last year. With this, India's total tally rose to 1,29,28,574, according to health ministry's data.

The worst affected state is Maharashtra which reported 59,907 new Covid-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike. The state also reported the highest single-day death count due to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic with 322 fatalities. Out of the new cases, Pune shared the highest with 11,023 cases, followed by Mumbai at 10,428.

The five most affected states are Maharashtra (3,173,261), Kerala (1,144,594), Karnataka (1,033,560), Andhra Pradesh (910,943), and Tamil Nadu (907,124).

A total of 59,258 patients recovered, which took the total recovery tally to 1,18,51,393 with a recovery rate of 91.67 per cent.

A total of 12,37,781 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total sample tests so far to 25,26,77,379.

In the meantime, India has vaccinated 29,79,292 on Wednesday taking the total vaccination count to 9,01,98,673 in the country since the drive began on January 16 after the approval for Covishield and Covaxin.

