India reports record 4,529 Covid deaths in 1 day

New Delhi: India has recorded 2,67,334 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 3,89,851 recoveries and 4,529 deaths, which is the highest in a single day in India, the health ministry data shows.

India has seen a significant decline in daily Covid-19 cases in the past few days. A total of 2,63,533 new cases were reported on Monday and 2,81,386 on Sunday.



According to ICMR, 32,03,01,177 samples have been tested up to May 18 with 20,08,296 samples being tested on Tuesday. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. The figure crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.