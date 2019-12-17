India reprimands Imran over his remarks in Geneva

<br>Addressing the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva, Khan has said that "millions of Muslims could flee" India due to the "curfew" in Kashmir and India's new citizenship law, leading to "a refugee crisis that would dwarf other crises".

In response to a query on the statement made by Khan, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again peddled familiar falsehoods at a multilateral platform to advance his narrow political agenda by making gratuitous and unwarranted remarks on matters entirely internal to India. It should now be clear to the entire world that this is an established pattern of his habitual and compulsive abuse of global forums."

The spokesperson said that it has been the "unfortunate experience of most of Pakistan's neighbours that its actions have had adverse consequences next door." Kumar said the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, for the last 72 years, has systematically persecuted all its minorities, forcing most of them to flee to India. Khan, he added, "wishes the world forgets what his Army did in 1971 to the people of the erstwhile East Pakistan." Pakistan must act to protect and promote the rights of its own minorities and co-religionists, he said.