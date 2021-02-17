India, Russia hold talks, agree to work closely on UNSC issues

Russia [Moscow], February 17 (ANI): India and Russia on Tuesday held consultations on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) related issues in Moscow at DG level, and both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.



"Both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, in keeping with the special and privileged strategic partnership," MEA stated.

According to an official release, Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP and Summits) led the Indian delegation along with officials from the Embassy of India in Moscow.

The Russian delegation was led by Peter Ilichev, Director of the Department of International Organizations of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation, MEA said. (ANI)

