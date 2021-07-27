India, Russia to hold joint military exercise in Volgograd next month

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The 12th edition of the Indo-Russia joint military exercise (INDRA) will be held at Volgograd city in Russia next month.



The 13-day exercise will commence on August 1.

The exercise will entail the conduct of counter-terror operations under the United Nations mandate by a joint force against international terror groups, said the Indian Army in a statement.

According to the Indian Army, 250 personnel from both nations will form part of the exercise.

"The Indian Army contingent comprising of a Mechanised Infantry Battalion underwent rigorous training at different locations in India to refine their drills for participation in the joint exercise," the statement said.

Exercise INDRA-21 will further strengthen mutual confidence and interoperability between the Indian and Russian Armies and enable sharing of best practices between the contingents of both countries, the army noted.

The exercise will be yet another milestone in strengthening security cooperation and will serve to reinforce the longstanding bond of friendship between India and Russia, it added. (ANI)