India's 2nd Scorpene-class sub to be commissioned on Sep 28

The conventional diesel-electric submarine has been manufactured by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai.

"The Naval chief is also scheduled to attend the function along with the defence minister. September 28 has been finalised as the commissioning date," said a Navy official.

The first Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari had been commissioned into the Indian Navy in December 2017.

Under the Project 75 programme, India is committed to building six Scorpene-class submarines that also includes INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi. The programme has been undertaken with Transfer of Technology from Naval Group, state-run French submarine builder, which was formerly known as DCNS. INS Khanderi had been launched in January 2017.

Seven stealth frigates will also be launched in Mumbai on the occasion of the function for commissioning INS Khanderi, said officials.