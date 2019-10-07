India's green cover has increased by 15,000 sq km in last 4 years: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that India's green cover had increased by 15,000 square kilometres in the last four years.

While addressing a press conference here, Javadekar was asked about the ongoing issue of Aarey Colony in Mumbai.

"Supreme Court has given a decision on it, so I will not comment on the matter," Javadekar said.



However, he stated that the policy and the practice is "if you cut one tree, you plant and ensure the growth of five trees."

Asked whether afforestation has worked, Javadekar replied, "In the last four years, the green cover of the country has increased by 15,000 square kilometres. There are only a few countries in the world whose green cover has increased, that includes India."

A special Bench of the Supreme Court today asked the Maharashtra government to ensure that no trees are further axed at Mumbai's Aarey Colony.

A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan directed the government to maintain the status quo and said it would further hear all the petitions in the matter on October 21.

The court passed the directive after hearing a suo moto PIL based on a letter written by a group of law students to the court against the felling of trees. (ANI)

