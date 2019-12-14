India's response to Uri, Pulwama attacks most robust: Gen Bipin Rawat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that India's response to Uri and Pulwama attacks were significantly most robust in nature following inaction post-2008 Mumbai blasts.

"The responses to Uri and Pulwama (attacks) are significantly most robust against the inaction after 26/11 (Mumbai attacks)," the Army chief said at an event in Mumbai University here.He said that threat to national security is becoming more challenging day-by-day and said that there is a need to bring a feeling of patriotism in each and everyone to get public support in tacking challenges to national security."We must develop international engagement to ensure that power politics is been played in the region and outside," he said, adding that the Indian military is now well-posed to charge new projectors in national security.Saying that weapon systems are becoming imperial lethal, General Rawat said that one needs to look for the victory in the shortest possible time frame."To achieve victory in a shorter time, we need leaner and meaner force which will inflict maximum damage on the adversary in a faster time frame and achieve the objective of victory," Gen Rawat said."If you don't want your people to face casualties or damage, therefore, you need a victory in a short time, you need to do inflict damage on the advisors and to do that the political objectives can be met before international pressure comes on you or go for a ceasefire," he said. (ANI)