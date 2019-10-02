India's stature rising on world stage: PM Modi

"Respect for India is increasing all over. One can experience the change. The world can see that India is at the forefront of several positive changes taking place on the world stage," the Prime Minister said at the Ahmedabad airport.

The fact that India always believes in taking everyone along has also been noted, he said. Referring to his recent visit to the US, Modi said "we saw a glimpse of the respect India has at the world stage during the 'Howdy Modi' programme in Houston. At that programme, Republicans and Democrats spoke. Their coming was very special."

Modi also noted that Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary has been marked at the United Nations with immense enthusiasm. The Prime Minister said that Gandhi's teachings offer solutions to any problem the world faces. "Take any problem the world faces, the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi offer solutions to those challenges."