India's suicide rate declined in 2016: NCRB

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The all-India suicide rate per lakh population saw a decline in 2016 with 10.3 per cent cases reported compared to the 10.6 per cent lodged in 2015, the annual 'Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India' (ADSI) data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said.

The major causes of suicides are due to family problems not related to marriage (29.2 per cent) and 'illness' (17.1 per cent), marriage related issues (5.3 per cent) and drug abuse or alcohol addiction (4 per cent), said the ADSI-2016 report furnished by 36 states and Union Territories (UTs) and 53 Metropolitan Cities (which have a population of 1 million or 10 lakh or more as per the population Census, 2011) by State Crime Records Bureaus and Crime Investigation Departments.

The suicide rate in cities in 2016 was 13 per cent as compared to the all-India suicide rate of 10.3 per cent. As per the report, the rate of accidental deaths (per lakh of population) has remained unchanged at 32.8 per cent in 2016. A total of 8,684 deaths occurred in the country due to causes attributable to forces of nature during 2016. Of these accidental deaths, 38.2 per cent deaths occurred due to 'Lightning', 15.4 per cent deaths due to 'Heat or Sun Stroke' and 8.9 per cent deaths due to 'Flood'. A total of 4,09,537 persons died in accidental deaths due to 'Other Causes' (not attributable to nature) during 2016. The major causes of accidental deaths were 'Traffic Accidents' (43.4 per cent), 'Sudden Deaths' (10.2 per cent), 'Drowning' (7.3 per cent), 'Poisoning' (5.6 per cent), 'Falls' (4.2 per cent) and 'Accidental Fire' (4.1 per cent). While releasing the data, the NCRB clarified that it only compiles and collates the information and presents it in the form of this report. The NCRB is not responsible for the authenticity of the information, as data is being furnished by states and UTs. It said that the data collection for ADSI-2017 and 2018 reports was initiated in July this year and the reports are planned to be released by December 31.