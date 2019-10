It was erected on city's outskirts in Dhanas.

Effigy maker Tejinder Chauhan said eco friendly crackers were used in the effigy.

The effigy, weighs 7,000 kg, has been crafted by a team of 40 workers for over six months.

Fifty quintals of metal and 500 bamboo sticks were used to make the effigy which held a 55-feet long sword weighing 2.5 quintals.

Elsewhere, effigies were burnt at Sectors 46, 17, 28, 34, 32, 40, 41, 27, 43 24 and 7 across the city.