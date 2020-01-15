India's way not 'disruptive', more of 'decider' than 'abstainer': Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): India's way is not "disruptive" and is more of a decider than an abstainer, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

"India's way would be the brand India. Brand India in terms of what is unique to us as a power like our heritage, our tradition, yoga and Indian medicinal system. India's way would be in shaping the international relation discourse, the concept, ideas and debates," he said at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 here.

Jaishankar made the comments at a time when the international community have been batting for greater role of India in the Indo-Pacific region."It is not the India way to be disruptive. It is not the India way to be mercantilist. It is the India way to be more of a decider and not an abstainer. I would pick on climate change. India owes it to itself and to the world to be a just power," Jaishankar said.The External Affairs Minister outlined that India boasts of an "extraordinary diaspora" which "connects us in a way it does to very few powers in the world"."I think it is not India's way to be a disruptionist power internationally, I think we should be a stabilising power. There are already enough forces of disruption in the world. Somebody needs to make up a bit," he said."India's way will be tested against global issues like connectivity, maritime security, climate change, counter-terrorism, democratic values and technology values," he further said.The Raisina Dialogue is a result of India's contribution to global efforts to discover solutions, identify opportunities and provide stability to a century that has witnessed an eventful two decades.The three-day conclave brings together 700 international participants, of which 40 per cent of the speakers will be women, emphasing India's commitment to gender equality. (ANI)