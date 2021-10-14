India says it has interest in further studies into origin of COVID-19, need for cooperation by all concerned

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): India said on Thursday that it has an interest in further studies and data on the origin of the coronavirus and called for cooperation by all concerned.



"We have our interest in further studies and data on the issue of the origin of the virus...need for understanding and cooperation by all concerned," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly briefing.

He was asked about the World Health Organization announcing the formation of a scientific advisory group aimed at identifying the origins of COVID-19 and other emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported from Wuhan in China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced proposed members of the WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO). The SAGO will advise WHO on the development of a global framework to define and guide studies into the origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential, including SARS-CoV-2.

SAGO will include 26 scientists from the US, China and some other countries to find out how the novel coronavirus first infected humans. (ANI)