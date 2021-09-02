New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): India has said that's it's too early to say anything on recognition of the Taliban. The recent meeting with Taliban leadership in Doha should be seen just as a meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.



"Let us see Doha meeting for what it is, it is just a meeting and I think these are still very early days. I don't have further on that," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on the question of recognising the Taliban.

New Delhi said that its main concern is that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism against India.

"Our focus is not that Taliban is a terror organisation or not, our focus is that Afghan soil should not be used in anti-India activity and terrorism against India. We will focus on that element, " MEA spokesperson said.

The MEA has also confirmed that as if now there is no official intimation on government formation in Afghanistan and has categorically said that there is no invitation extended to India.

"We are not aware of the invite, I have seen media reports on the government formation. We don't have any update on the invitation 'and neither I could share the nature of which government could form in Afghanistan," Bagchi said.

According to Afghanistan's media reports, the Taliban have said that it would form an inclusive government in the next two days and there are preparations underway at the presidential palace in Kabul.

India has also hinted that the evacuation process may restart once Kabul airport resumes operations.

"We are prioritising evacuation of our nationals and some Afghans. Currently, Kabul airport is not operational so I don't have any update on when. We will revisit the issue once Kabul airport reopens and resume, meanwhile Afghan cell continues to operate," MEA added. (ANI)