India sees 1.32 lakh new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India reported 1,32,788 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh fatalities. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 17,93,645. With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,83,07,832.



On June 1, India reported 1,27,510 cases lowest since April 8. On April 8, India had recorded 1,31,968 cases while on April 7, India witnessed 1,26,789 fresh cases.

Most Metro cities are still fighting huge waves, though Mumbai and Delhi have arrested the surge.

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday breached the 15-lakh mark in recoveries.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,83,07,832 with 17,93,645 active cases and 3,35,102 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,31,456 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,61,79,085 in Covid cases till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 21,85,46,667 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 23,97,191 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 35,00,57,330 samples have been tested up to June 1 for Covid-19. Of these 20,19,773 samples were tested on Tuesday.

In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 80,000 deaths. On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world's third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

