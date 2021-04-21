India sees biggest spike of nearly 3L Covid cases, 2,023 deaths

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) It has been a week since India reported over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis since April 15. India on Wednesday hit another record high of 2,95,041 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's overall Covid tally reached 1.56 crore, according to the health ministry's data released on Wednesday.

In the same time span, India also reported record number of 2,023 deaths. The daily deaths crossed 2,000 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic last year, taking the total death toll so far in the country to 1,82,553. India had reported 1,761 deaths on Tuesday.

For the last seven days, India has been reporting over 2 lakh cases daily cases from across the country. India reported 2,59,170 cases on April 20, 2,73,510 on April 19, 2,61,500 on April 18, 2,34,692 on April 17, 2,17,353 on April 16 and 2,00,739 on April 15.

A total of 16,74,57 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,32,76,039 with a recovery rate of 85.56 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 16,39,357 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 27,10,53,392 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data, a total of 29,90,197 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 13,01,19,310.

Maharashtra remained on the top worst Covid-19 affected with 62,097 new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Uttar Pradesh - 29,574 cases and Delhi - 28,395 cases and Karnataka - 21,794 cases, according to the health ministry's report.

--IANS

pd/skp/