India sees dip in Covid vax count at 19 lakh plus fresh jabs

As per the provisional report by the Union Health Ministry, 19,11,913 people received vaccine doses on the 60th day of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) A day after achieving the highest inoculation figure, the country's vaccination number fell by over 11 lakh with just over 19 lakh beneficiaries turning up for their immunisation against Covid-19 on Tuesday.

On Monday, more than 30 lakh doses were administered, which was the highest achieved so far in the ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19.

On Tuesday, 16,10,989 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,00,924 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received their booster dose of vaccine, the ministry said.

"Final reports would be completed for the day by late on Tuesday ," it added.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.48 crore.

A total of 3,48,59,345 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the ministry said.

"These include 75,01,590 HCWs who have taken their first dose and 45,40,776 HCWs who have taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, 75,91,670 FLWs got their first jab and 16,28,096 of them opted for the booster dose. Besides, 1,14,54,104 beneficiaries aged above 60 years and 21,43,109 beneficiaries aged between 45 and 59 with specific co-morbidities also got their shots," it said.

--IANS

asr/vd