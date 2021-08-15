India sees dip in daily Covid cases

On Saturday also new cases showed a marginal dip as India recorded 38,667 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) India on Sunday registered a marginal decline in daily Covid caseload and recorded 36,083 fresh cases and 493 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since the 49 consecutive days. India's recovery rate from the Covid infection currently stands at 97.46 per cent.

The active caseload also registered a decline of 2,337 on Sunday and the total caseload climbed to 3,85,336. The active caseloads constitute 1.20 per cent of total cases, as per the bulletin released by the health ministry.

As per the health ministry data, total 37,927 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,13,76,015 to the date in India.

The death toll due to Covid has reached 4,31,225 in the country.

The Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 20 continuous days and currently stands at 1.88 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's Cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage has exceeded 54 crores of landmark. A total of 73,50,553 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total vaccination so far to 54,38,46,290, said the bulletin released by the ministry.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,23,863 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 49.36 crores (49,36,24,440) tests so far.

