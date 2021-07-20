India sees first bird flu death as boy succumbs in AIIMS

A senior All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) official said that the boy, who was infected with avian influenza, has died, and the entire staff concerned has been placed in isolation as a preventive measure.

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) India on Tuesday reported its first bird flu death as an 11-year-old boy, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for it, succumbed to the disease.

As per reports, bird flu outbreaks were reported across the country earlier this year, including in Haryana where the H5N8 subtype -- which is not known to infect humans -- was detected.

After the bird flu outbreaks, the Central government sounded an alert as cases were confirmed in Delhi also.

A sample collected from the Red Fort had tested positive for bird flu in January. The Delhi government had then ordered the closure of the Ghazipur poultry market.

More samples collected from the Delhi zoo had returned positive in February.

According to the World Health Organisation, human cases of bird flu occur "occasionally" but when they do happen, the mortality rate is about 60 per cent.

--IANS

pd/vd