India sees over 1.15 lakh new COVID-19 cases, highest rise daily number

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): With 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday.

With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785.



The country reported 630 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 59,856 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,66,177.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 59,907 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 31,73,261. According to the state government data, the active cases in the state have mounted to 5,01,559.

Out of the new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 10,428 cases were reported in Mumbai. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 4,82,760. Pune district reported 10,907 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the city to 6,04,037.

Delhi reported 5,506 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike of coronavirus infections in the national capital this year.

A total of 220 cases were registered in the national capital against the violators of the night curfew guidelines on the first night of curfew which started on Tuesday night from 10 pm and ended at 5 am on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand reported 1,109 new COVID-19 cases including 509 cases in Dehradun and 308 cases in Haridwar, taking the total number of infections to 1,04,711.

The active COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh have gone up to 26,059 with 4,043 new cases recorded today.

Chhattisgarh reported 9,921 new COVID-19 cases, 1,552 recoveries and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state Health Department.

In view of rising cases of COVID-19, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to declare the Raipur district a containment zone till April 19.

Odisha has reported 791 new COVID-19 cases, 266 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours.

Amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed the state health department to ramp up the vaccination drive to meet the target of two lakh doses per day. (ANI)