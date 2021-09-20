India-Serbian economic partnership has expanded in last few years, says ICWA

New Delhi [India] September 20 (ANI): Director-General of the Indian Council of World Affairs Vijay Thakur Singh on Monday informed that the India-Serbian economic partnership has expanded and diversified to various sectors in the past few years.



Singh's remarks came during a special lecture on India-Serbia relations at the Indian Council of World Affairs joined by Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic.

"Over the past few decades, our economic partnership has expanded and diversified to various sectors. We have strong cultural, academic and people-to-people ties. Our relations are underpinned by great admiration among our people for each other," she added.

During the speech, Singh also said that India and Serbia have long enjoyed warm and friendly relations.

"India and Serbia have historically enjoyed warm and friendly ties. As co-founders of the Non-Aligned Movement, we have a deep and close friendship. In the past 2 years, there have been many high-level visits," Singh said during the session.

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic is also present in the special lecture.

Selakovic, who arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit also is also delivering a keynote speech on India-Serbia relations at the Indian Council of World Affairs, Sapru House.

Meanwhile, Serbian Charge d'Affaires to India Sinisa Pavic is also present in the meeting. (ANI)