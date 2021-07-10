India should crackdown on Twitter: Survey

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) India should crack down on Twitter for not complying with Indian laws, as per the IANS CVoter Live Tracker.

A huge majority of 70.81 per cent respondents said that India should crack down on Twitter while 18.65 per cent said there should not be a crackdown.

Newly-appointed Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has not wasted any time to make it crystal clear how he wants things to pan out in the ongoing Twitter-Centre face off after he assumed office as the Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics & IT on Thursday.