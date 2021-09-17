India signs agreement on mutual legal assistance with Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], September 17 (ANI): India signed an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with Belgium on Thursday at the Egmont Palace, Brussels.



The agreement was signed by India's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union (EU) Santosh Jha and Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and the North Sea Vincent Van Quickenborne.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Belgium said, "Enhancing bilateral legal cooperation - Amb @santjha & H.E. DPM & Minister of Justice & North sea @VincentVQ sign the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between India & Belgium@MEAIndia @BelgiumMFA @PIBHomeAffairs @SPFJustice @BelgiuminIndia."

The agreement provides a framework for both countries to exchange requests for legal assistance in criminal matters with each other. This will ensure more effective cooperation between both countries in the prevention and prosecution of criminal matters in both India and Belgium. The agreement will also further deepen bilateral legal cooperation, the Embassy of India in Belgium said in an official statement. (ANI)