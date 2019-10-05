India signs pact with Bangladesh for LPG import

The pacts were signed after detailed talks between Modi and visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here. The other two pacts relate to vocational training and setting up of a social facility in Bangladesh.

Addressing the media, along with Hasina after their talks and signing of the pacts, Modi said, "We have launched a dozen joint projects in a year by adding three projects today".

He noted that nine projects were launched earlier via video links.

"I am happy that I have got the opportunity to inaugurate three more bilateral projects with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasinaji," Modi said.

He underlined that the pacts signed on Saturday were different in nature, but served the single cause of easing the lives of the people and strengthening the relations between the two countries. Referring to the pact on LPG, the Prime Minister Modi said that the bulk supply of the fuel from Bangladesh will benefit both the countries. "Through this agreement, export, income and employment will increase in Bangladesh," he said. The MoU for supply of LPG will involve export of the fuel by Omera Petroleum and Beximco LPG to state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which will bottle and sell it to consumers. Talking about the agreement signed on Bangladesh-India Professional Skill Development Institute, Modi said: "It will help in nurturing skilled manpower for economic growth of Bangladesh." About the project of Vivekananda Bhavan at the Ramakrishna Mission in Dhaka, Modi said: "It takes inspiration from the lives of two great human beings -- Swami Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda -- who have an indelible impact on our societies and values." "Like the generosity and open spirit of Bangla culture, this mission also has a place for all the followers of all the sections. And this mission celebrates the festival of every sect of the society equally. The Bhavan has more than 100 university students and research scholars," Modi said. He said that India prioritises its partnership with Bangladesh. "We are proud that the India-Bangladesh relationship is an excellent example of cooperation between two friendly neighbours across the world and I am glad that our conversation will give more energy to our relationship today."