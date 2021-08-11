India, Singapore hold 15th Foreign Office Consultations, discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): India and Singapore on Wednesday held the 15th round of Foreign Office Consultations and discussed ways to further strengthen economic engagement between both countries.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry (MEA), the 15th India-Singapore Foreign Office Consultations was held in a virtual format today.

The Indian delegation was led by Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs and the Singapore delegation was led by Chee Wee Kiong, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore.

"Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and expressed their satisfaction that despite the pandemic, considerable substance and content had been added to the bilateral relationship, especially in trade and defence cooperation. The delegation discussed ways to further strengthen economic engagement between both countries," MEA said in a statement.

The ministry said easing travel restrictions and resumption of people-to-people contact was also discussed during the 15th round of Foreign Office Consultations. Meanwhile, Secretary (East) thanked Singapore for their support during the second COVID wave.

Issues pertaining to ASEAN-India relations and India Singapore cooperation in the Indo-Pacific were also discussed. Singapore has taken over as country coordinator for India at the ASEAN for a three year period (2021-2024). Views were exchanged on international and strategic issues pertaining to the region, MEA said.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at a mutually convenient date, it added. (ANI)

