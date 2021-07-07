India, Singapore hold meeting on public administration, good governance practices

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): India and Singapore held a bilateral meeting through virtual mode under the aegis of MoU entered into between the two sides on June 1, 2018 on the subject of "Personnel Management and Public Administration", the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said on Wednesday.



During the meeting, both sides shared experiences on good governance practices in a pandemic, transforming leaderships and ethics, capacity building and training of leaders and E-governance as potential areas for future collaboration.

The bilateral meeting was led by Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DARPG from Indian side and Loh Khum Yean, Permanent Secretary, PSD, Singapore from Singapore side.

Since the scope of cooperation laid down under the MoU is immensely relevant to the processes of development in both countries, both sides' decided to share the best practices on current technology tools and processes of governance, capacity building, service delivery etc. so that both the nations could benefit through cross-learning. (ANI)

