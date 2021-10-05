India, SL armies conduct counter terrorism drills

The Indian Army contingent comprising 120 personnel of Infantry Battalion Group and a similar strength from a Battalion of the Sri Lankan Army are participating in the bilateral exercise.

The exercise would be conducted from October 5 to October 15.

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The joint military exercise between India and Sri Lanka -- Mitra Shakti started on Thursday at the Combat Training School, in Ampara in Sri Lanka.

"Over the next few days, troops will train, share and rehearse tactical drills to undertake joint counter-terrorism operations in a semi urban/rural environment under United Nations mandate," the Indian Army said in a statement.

Senior military observers and dignitaries of the Indian and the Sri Lankan armies will be witnessing the validation phase of the exercise.

The exercise provides an ideal platform for both contingents to share their operational experience and expertise while also being instrumental in broadening the inter-operability and co-operation between the armies of India and Sri Lanka.

Last month, India and Nepal carried out joint military training at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand from September 20. The exercise named as Surya Kiran was held between Indian Army and Nepali Army.

During this exercise, an Infantry Battalion from Indian Army and an equivalent strength from the Nepali Army shared their experiences gained during the conduct of various counter-insurgency operations over a prolonged period in their respective countries.

--IANS

sk/pgh