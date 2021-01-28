India slams Pak for failing to implement ICJ judgement in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for failing to implement the International Court of Justice's judgement on Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is facing death row in Pakistan.



Speaking at the weekly press briefing via video conference, Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, said that the Pakistan government "failed to create an environment" where allegations against Jadhav can be properly challenged.

"Pakistan government failed to create an environment under which allegations against Kulbhushan Jadhav can be effectively challenged," he said.

He further said, "Pakistan needs to implement the International Court of Justice's judgement in letter and spirit, including provision of relevant documents as well as providing unconditional consular access to him."

According to the MEA, Pakistan is yet to act upon the International Court of Justice's 2019 judgment that had upheld India's claim of the Pakistani regime committing the grievous violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts.

Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage.

India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar. In early 2017, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death. (ANI)