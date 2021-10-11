India strongly condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): India strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Shia Mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan in which more than 100 people lost lives and several others injured, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release on Monday.



"We extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims during their difficult time," the release added.

"India stands committed in the fight against the scourge of terrorism and reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan. We stand with the people of Afghanistan and hope that perpetrators of this attack would be identified and brought to justice expeditiously," the release read.

On Friday, the deadly blast ripped through Sayed Abad Mosque in northern Afghanistan's Kunduz as local residents attended the mosque for Friday prayer.

More than 100 people were killed in the attack while several were injured.

Islamic State Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on the Shia mosque. It was the group's deadliest strike since the suicide bombing at the international airport in Kabul on August 26 that killed about 170 civilians and 13 US troops, according to The New York Times. (ANI)





