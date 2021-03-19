India 'strongly condemns' terrorist attack in Mali

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): India on Friday "strongly" condemned the terrorist attack in Mali in which 33 soldiers of the West African country were killed.



"India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on 15 March 2021 at a security post in Tessit in the Gao region in Mali that resulted in the killing of thirty three Malian soldiers," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers as well as the people and the Government of Mali and wish for the speedy recovery of all the other injured soldiers," it added.

As per Anadolu agency, at least 20 terrorists were also killed in the attack, said Colonel Souleymane Dembele, the armed forces' director of information and public relations. (ANI)

