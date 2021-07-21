India successfully flight-tests man-portable anti-tank guided missile

The missile was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank.

The step is seen as a major boost to 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' (Self Reliant India) and strengthening the Indian Army.

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) India successfully flight-tested its indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) on Wednesday.

The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully.

"All the mission objectives were met. The missile has already been successfully flight tested for the maximum range," DRDO said in a statement.

The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art miniaturised infrared imaging seeker along with advanced avionics.

The test brings the development of indigenous third-generation man-portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile close to completion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and the industry for the successful test.

On Tuesday, DRDO had indigenously developed a High Strength Metastable Beta Titanium Alloy that can be used in forging aerospace structures. The metal contains Vanadium, Iron and Aluminium.

These alloys are already being used by many developed nations in recent times as a beneficial substitute for the relatively heavier traditional Nickel-Chromium-Molybdenum structural steels, to achieve weight savings.

According to DRDO, the high strength beta titanium alloys are unique due to their higher strength, ductility, fatigue, and fracture toughness making them increasingly attractive for aircraft structural applications.

