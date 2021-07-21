India successfully flight-tests new generation Akash Missile

The flight trial was conducted at around 12.45 p.m. from a land-based platform with all weapon system elements such as multi-function radar, command, control and communication system, and launcher participating in deployment configuration.

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested the new generation surface-to-air missile Akash Missile (Akash-NG) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the Odisha coast.

The missile system has been developed by Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, in collaboration with other Defence Research & Development Organisation laboratories.

The launch was witnessed by the representatives of the Indian Air Force. Production agencies Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) also participated in the trials.

In order to capture flight data, ITR deployed a number of Range stations like Electro Optical Tracking System, Radar and Telemetry, and the flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by complete flight data captured by these systems.

"During the test, the missile demonstrated high manoeuvrability required for neutralising fast and agile aerial threats," the DRDO said in a statement.

Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the air defence capability of the IAF.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO, the BDL, the BEL, the Indian Air Force and the industry for the successful test.

Earlier in the day, the DRDO successfully flight-tested indigenously-developed, low-weight, fire and forget Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM).

The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank. The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision, and all the mission objectives were met.

It also validated the minimum range successfully. The missile has already been successfully flight tested for the maximum range.

