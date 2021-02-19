India successfully tests indigenous anti-tank guided missile

Joint user trials for Helina, the Army version, and Dhruvastra, the Air Force version, were carried out from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) platform in the desert ranges.

The missile systems have been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) India on Friday successfully tested its indigenously-developed anti-tank guided missile systems from an airborne platform.

Five missions were carried out for evaluating the missile capabilities in minimum and maximum ranges, the DRDO said.

The missiles were fired in hover and maximum forward flight against realistic static and moving targets.

"Some missions were carried out with warheads against derelict tanks. A mission was carried out against a moving target from a forward flying helicopter," DRDO said.

The Helina and Dhruvastra are third generation, Lock on Before Launch (LOBL) fire and forget Anti-Tank Guided Missiles that can engage targets both in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode.

One of the most advanced anti-tank operations in the world, the missile system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as with explosive reactive armour. Now, it is ready for induction into the armed forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Army and Air Force for the achievements.

