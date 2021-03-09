India summons British envoy, slams UK Parliament over debate on farmers' issue

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the government said that Foreign Secretary Harsha Shringla has summoned the British High Commissioner besides conveying strong opposition to the unwarranted and tendentious discussion on the agricultural reforms in India in the British Parliament.

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS)

The Foreign Secretary made it clear that this represented a gross interference in the politics of another democratic country. He advised that British MPs should refrain from practicing vote bank politics by misrepresenting events, especially in relation to a fellow democracy.

Over 100 UK parliamentarians in January this year had written a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, expressing their concern over the agitation of farmers in India. Since then they have been demanding a debate on the issue.

A substantial number of anti-India Khalistani Sikhs and Pakistanis live in the UK, making them a significant vote bank in British politics. As a result, they try to wield their influence over India's domestic affairs by building up international pressure through legislative mechanisms.

