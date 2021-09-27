India supplies, installs 1500 hand pumps in Cambodia for augmentation of rural water supply

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): A virtual ceremony to handover the final phase of the Project for "Supply and installation of 1500 hand pumps for augmentation of Rural Water Supply in Cambodia" was held today.



The ceremony was presided over by India's Minister of State of External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Cambodian Minister of Rural Development Dr Ouk Rabun.

The implementation of the project was financed by the Government of India through a 100 per cent grant. This entailed supply and installation of 1500 hand pumps in 2 Provinces of Cambodia, namely Tboung Khmum and Banteay MeanChey, according to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

A rural population of nearly 4,00,000 in 433 villages are benefited by this project and has led to an increase in population coverage with safe drinking water from 27 per cent to 40 per cent, it said.

The project is a reflection of the strong bilateral development cooperation between India and Cambodia.

The MEA release said that India looks forward to being a vital partner in Cambodia's economic development, through continuation of capacity building efforts, financial support in terms of grants and concessional loans. (ANI)

