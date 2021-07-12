India supports Syrian engagement with OPCW

New York [US], July 13 (ANI): India at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday (local time) supported Syrian engagement with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Talking about the Indian stand on chemical weapons convention, P Mathur, Counsellor, Permanent Mission of India to UN, said, “Syria to continue engagement with OPCW, reiterated high importance we attach to Chemical Weapons Convention & cautioned against the possibility of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) falling into hands of terrorists.”

The decade-long violence and terror have caused a devastating impact on the lives of Syrians. Syria, which was the fulcrum of Arab culture and a leading voice of the region, is now facing a precarious situation.

India has been calling for enhanced and effective humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization, and preconditions.

More than 13 million people across Syria need humanitarian assistance in one form or another. Syrian women, children, elderly have been severely impacted in disproportionate ways.

Earlier, India, while joining the consensus on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Syrian Humanitarian Resolution on Friday (local time), reaffirmed its commitment to Syrian-led, Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process.

While explaining India's vote on Syria, Permanent Representative/Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti said, "India firmly believes that long-term security and stability of this region can only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We are deeply concerned with the involvement of external actors in Syria which is making the situation worse."

"We also remain convinced that there can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and reaffirm our commitment to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254," added Tirumurti.

Resolution 2254 calls for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria.

"India calls for enhanced and effective humanitarian assistance to all Syrians without discrimination, politicization or preconditions, and consistent with sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria," tweeted Tirumurti. (ANI)