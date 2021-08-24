India takes dig at Pakistan over cross-border terrorism at BRICS meet, says LeT, JeM 'enjoy state support'

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): India on Tuesday raised the issue of cross-border terrorism and activities of groups such as the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed at the meeting of BRICS representatives responsible for national security and said these groups "enjoy state support" and threaten peace and security.



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval hosted the 11th Meeting of the BRICS High Representatives Responsible for National Security through video conferencing on Tuesday.

The representatives adopted and recommended the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan for consideration by the BRICS Summit, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The action plan aims to further strengthen existing mechanisms of cooperation in areas such as financing and combating terrorism, misuse of the internet by terrorists, curbing the travel of terrorists, border controls, protection of soft targets, information sharing, capacity building, and regional and international cooperation.

In a veiled dig at Pakistan over cross-border terrorism, India said that activities of groups like LeT and JeM threaten peace.

"India raised the issue of cross-border terrorism and activities of groups such as the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed which enjoy state support and threaten peace and security," the statement said.

It said the meeting reviewed the regional and global political and security scenario with particular reference to current developments in Afghanistan, Iran, West Asia and the Gulf and emerging threats to national security, such as cyber security.

The meeting was attended by Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs; Ncediso Goodenough Kodwa, Deputy Minister of State Security of the Republic of South Africa; Augusto Heleno Ribeiro Pereira, Minister of State and Head of the Institutional Security Cabinet of the Presidency of the Federative Republic of Brazil and; General Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Other items on the agenda were cooperation among law enforcement agencies, health safety and healthcare, and counter-terrorism.

India holds the chairship of BRICS this year which coincides with the 15th anniversary of the BRICS grouping. The meeting of high representatives took place before the summit meeting of leaders of BRICS nations that India will host this year. (ANI)

